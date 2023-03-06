Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around...
Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wisc. (Gray News) – The body of a newborn baby was found in a field in Wisconsin Saturday morning despite being a state that allows the surrender of infants, according to the Whitewater Police Department.

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.

Authorities didn’t release any other information in the case but said the investigation is ongoing.

The police department emphasized the awareness of the Safe Haven for Newborns legislation in Wisconsin.

The law guarantees the rights of parents relinquishing custody of newborn babies, 72 hours old and younger, anonymously and confidentially.

Infants can be surrendered to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout
After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a...
Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
A giant rummage sale occurred Friday and Saturday inside Brazos County Expo.
Residents shop for merchandise during Bargain Blitz

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather Update 3/6
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 3/6
Investigators identified a woman who had been found shot to death nearly 45 years ago in...
Woman killed in 1978 identified; son thanks police, Massachusetts town
President Joe Biden spoke to the International Association of Firefighters meeting on Monday.
Biden to firefighters: 'I have your back'
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout
The spring season starts Tuesday, March 7, at 4 p.m. and runs for 12 weeks.
The Local at Lake Walk kicks off 11th season