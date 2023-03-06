Qua Grant Named 2022-23 WAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year

ARLINGTON, Texas – Sam Houston’s Qua Grant captured the top yearly honor in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) as part of the 2022-23 WAC conference awards in men’s basketball that were voted on by member head coaches.

Grant led five major award winners as the WAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Other top award winners included Utah Valley’s Aziz Bandaogo (Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Year) and head coach Mark Madsen (Coach of the Year), Southern Utah’s Dee Barnes (Sixth Man of the Year) and UT Arlington’s Chendall Weaver (Freshman of the Year).

WAC regular-season champion Utah Valley led the way with three players on the all-conference first team. Four other teams had two individuals recognized among the 16 players to claim All-WAC accolades.

2022-23 WAC Men’s Basketball Awards (as voted by the conference’s head coaches)

Player of the Year: Qua Grant, Sam Houston

Defensive Player of the Year: Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley

Sixth Man of the Year: Dee Barnes, Southern Utah

Freshman of the Year: Chendall Weaver, UT Arlington

Newcomer of the Year: Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley

Coach of the Year: Mark Madsen, Utah Valley

All-WAC First Team

Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon

Qua Grant, Sam Houston

Cameron Tyson, Seattle U

Tevian Jones, Southern Utah

Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley

Le’Tre Darthard, Utah Valley

Trey Woodbury, Utah Valley

Justin Johnson, UTRGV

All-WAC Second Team

Taran Armstrong, California Baptist

Gabe McGlothan, Grand Canyon

Donte Powers, Sam Houston

Riley Grigsby, Seattle U

Maizen Fausett, Southern Utah

Sadaidriene Hall, Stephen F. Austin

Freddy Hicks, Tarleton

Cameron Gooden, Utah Tech

WAC All-Defensive Team

Damien Daniels, Abilene Christian

Javion May, Sam Houston

Shamir Bogues, Tarleton

Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley

Le’Tre Darthard, Utah Valley

WAC All-Newcomer Team

Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon

Qua Grant, Sam Houston

Cameron Huefner, Sam Houston

Drake Allen, Southern Utah

Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley

