Qua Grant Named 2022-23 WAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year
ARLINGTON, Texas – Sam Houston’s Qua Grant captured the top yearly honor in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) as part of the 2022-23 WAC conference awards in men’s basketball that were voted on by member head coaches.
Grant led five major award winners as the WAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Other top award winners included Utah Valley’s Aziz Bandaogo (Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Year) and head coach Mark Madsen (Coach of the Year), Southern Utah’s Dee Barnes (Sixth Man of the Year) and UT Arlington’s Chendall Weaver (Freshman of the Year).
WAC regular-season champion Utah Valley led the way with three players on the all-conference first team. Four other teams had two individuals recognized among the 16 players to claim All-WAC accolades.
2022-23 WAC Men’s Basketball Awards (as voted by the conference’s head coaches)
Player of the Year: Qua Grant, Sam Houston
Defensive Player of the Year: Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley
Sixth Man of the Year: Dee Barnes, Southern Utah
Freshman of the Year: Chendall Weaver, UT Arlington
Newcomer of the Year: Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley
Coach of the Year: Mark Madsen, Utah Valley
All-WAC First Team
Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon
Qua Grant, Sam Houston
Cameron Tyson, Seattle U
Tevian Jones, Southern Utah
Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley
Le’Tre Darthard, Utah Valley
Trey Woodbury, Utah Valley
Justin Johnson, UTRGV
All-WAC Second Team
Taran Armstrong, California Baptist
Gabe McGlothan, Grand Canyon
Donte Powers, Sam Houston
Riley Grigsby, Seattle U
Maizen Fausett, Southern Utah
Sadaidriene Hall, Stephen F. Austin
Freddy Hicks, Tarleton
Cameron Gooden, Utah Tech
WAC All-Defensive Team
Damien Daniels, Abilene Christian
Javion May, Sam Houston
Shamir Bogues, Tarleton
Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley
Le’Tre Darthard, Utah Valley
WAC All-Newcomer Team
Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon
Qua Grant, Sam Houston
Cameron Huefner, Sam Houston
Drake Allen, Southern Utah
Aziz Bandaogo, Utah Valley
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.