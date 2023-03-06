Robertson County community fundraising to help Franklin business owners

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -A fundraising campaign is underway in Robertson County to help keep the town’s only dry-cleaning service operational.

Mike and Tabatha Stewart own the Fat Boys Cleaners in Downtown Franklin.

The Hearne, TX born and raised couple always dreamed of owning a business and took over the drying cleaning business from its previous owner in 2019. Shortly after, the pandemic hit which tested the willpower and determination of businesses across the county.

Like many business owners, they battled their way through the pandemic but are now faced with the challenge of replacing some of the more than 30-year-old equipment needed to keep the business functional.

“Before we could even open the pandemic hit. In the midst of the pandemic, we worked when we could and when we could come out to get everything started and together,” said Tabatha. “Most of the machines here were already here and so we did a lot of fixing up, working on the machines to get everything started.”

Fatboy's Dry Cleaning and Laundry (KBTX)

“We are the only cleaners here in Franklin. We love the interaction with the community,” says Tabatha “When the boiler goes down, or if a problem arises and we have to close down a lot of them instead of being upset that were closed are always willing to help and see what’s going on because they don’t want to lose the cleaners. It’s a convenience for them.”

Mike and Tabatha graduated from Hearne High School. They are known for their work in the community, particularly with the youth. Mike a longtime peewee football and basketball coach and Tabatha is a Counselor at Hearne Elementary and youth leader at the New Elam Missionary Baptist Church. Organizers of the fundraising campaign say the couple goes above and beyond to help the community.

“Mike and Tabetha Stewart have had such a positive impact on all of our children in the Hearne community,” says Tina Carlson Smith. “Let’s help this wonderful couple who is always so giving to others.”

“They’re always doing things for other people so now it’s I think it’s important for us to actually come back and do something for them,” said Brandon Smith. " They’re very selfless, they’re always willing to lend a helping hand for everyone else.”

A GoFundMe account for the cleaners has also been set up here.

