Taylor IV Earns Stadium All-America Honors

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV’s standout sophomore campaign was recognized with his inclusion on Stadium.com’s College Basketball All-America Third Team compiled by Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman on Monday.

Taylor IV, Dallas, Texas, averaged 16.3 points, which ranked in the top 20 among Power 5 conference guards, while leading the SEC in free throws made with 152 and FT percentage with an 86.9 success rate at the line. Taylor dished out 126 assists and made 56 steals to help lead the Aggies to a record-setting regular season that included winning 15 conference games for the first time in 100 years and tallying their first undefeated conference home state in more than 40 years.

The Aggies head into this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, as the No. 2 seed with a 23-8 overall record and a 15-3 worksheet in league play. The Aggies earned a “double-bye” and play either No. 7 seed Auburn or No. 10 Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bridgestone Arena.

Jeff Goodman’s 2022-23 College Basketball All-Americans

NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR | Zach Edey, Purdue

COACH OF THE YEAR | Shaka Smart, Marquette

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR | Brandon Miller, Alabama

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR | Jaylen Clark, UCLA

TRANSFER OF THE YEAR | Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

First-Team All-Americans

Zach Edey, 7-4, 305, C, Jr., PurdueStats: 22.1 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 2.3 bpg

Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, 245, F, Sr., IndianaStats: 20.3 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 3.8 apg

Jalen Wilson, 6-8, 225, F, RS Jr., KansasStats: 19.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Brandon Miller, 6-9, 200, F, Fr., AlabamaStats: 19.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 40% 3-pointers

Jaime Jaquez Jr., 6-7, 225, F, Sr., UCLAStats: 17.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg

Second-Team All-Americans

Drew Timme, 6-10, 235, PF, Sr., GonzagaStats: 21.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.2 apg

Azuolas Tubelis, 6-11, 245, PF, Jr., ArizonaStats: 19.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg

Tyler Kolek, 6-3, 190, PG, Soph., MarquetteStats: 12.7 ppg, 7.9 apg, 40% 3-pointers

Marcus Sasser, 6-2, 195, G, Sr., HoustonStats: 17.2 ppg, 3.3 apg, 38% 3-pointers

Jalen Pickett, 6-4, 210, G, Sr., Penn StateStats: 18.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 7.0 apg

Third-Team All-Americans

Keyontae Johnson, 6-6, 230, SF, Sr., Kansas StateStats: 17.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 42% 3-pointers

Kyle Filipowski, 7-0, 230, F, Fr., DukeStats: 15.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg

Souley Boum, 6-3, 175, G, Sr., XavierStats: 16.8 ppg, 4.5 apg, 42% 3-pointers

Wade Taylor IV, 6-0, 185, PG, Soph., Texas A&MStats: 16.3 ppg, 4.1 apg

Marcus Carr, 6-2, 175, G, Sr., TexasStats: 16.2 ppg, 4.2 apg, 37% 3-pointers

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.