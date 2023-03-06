Taylor IV Earns Stadium All-America Honors
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV’s standout sophomore campaign was recognized with his inclusion on Stadium.com’s College Basketball All-America Third Team compiled by Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman on Monday.
Taylor IV, Dallas, Texas, averaged 16.3 points, which ranked in the top 20 among Power 5 conference guards, while leading the SEC in free throws made with 152 and FT percentage with an 86.9 success rate at the line. Taylor dished out 126 assists and made 56 steals to help lead the Aggies to a record-setting regular season that included winning 15 conference games for the first time in 100 years and tallying their first undefeated conference home state in more than 40 years.
The Aggies head into this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, as the No. 2 seed with a 23-8 overall record and a 15-3 worksheet in league play. The Aggies earned a “double-bye” and play either No. 7 seed Auburn or No. 10 Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bridgestone Arena.
Jeff Goodman’s 2022-23 College Basketball All-Americans
NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR | Zach Edey, Purdue
COACH OF THE YEAR | Shaka Smart, Marquette
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR | Brandon Miller, Alabama
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR | Jaylen Clark, UCLA
TRANSFER OF THE YEAR | Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
First-Team All-Americans
Zach Edey, 7-4, 305, C, Jr., PurdueStats: 22.1 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 2.3 bpg
Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, 245, F, Sr., IndianaStats: 20.3 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 3.8 apg
Jalen Wilson, 6-8, 225, F, RS Jr., KansasStats: 19.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Brandon Miller, 6-9, 200, F, Fr., AlabamaStats: 19.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 40% 3-pointers
Jaime Jaquez Jr., 6-7, 225, F, Sr., UCLAStats: 17.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Second-Team All-Americans
Drew Timme, 6-10, 235, PF, Sr., GonzagaStats: 21.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.2 apg
Azuolas Tubelis, 6-11, 245, PF, Jr., ArizonaStats: 19.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg
Tyler Kolek, 6-3, 190, PG, Soph., MarquetteStats: 12.7 ppg, 7.9 apg, 40% 3-pointers
Marcus Sasser, 6-2, 195, G, Sr., HoustonStats: 17.2 ppg, 3.3 apg, 38% 3-pointers
Jalen Pickett, 6-4, 210, G, Sr., Penn StateStats: 18.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 7.0 apg
Third-Team All-Americans
Keyontae Johnson, 6-6, 230, SF, Sr., Kansas StateStats: 17.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 42% 3-pointers
Kyle Filipowski, 7-0, 230, F, Fr., DukeStats: 15.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg
Souley Boum, 6-3, 175, G, Sr., XavierStats: 16.8 ppg, 4.5 apg, 42% 3-pointers
Wade Taylor IV, 6-0, 185, PG, Soph., Texas A&MStats: 16.3 ppg, 4.1 apg
Marcus Carr, 6-2, 175, G, Sr., TexasStats: 16.2 ppg, 4.2 apg, 37% 3-pointers
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.