Travel light, make that flight

Travel expert gives tips, tricks on how to make traveling easier
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When heading out of town on a trip, we’ve all been guilty of overpacking. With Spring Break on the horizon, we don’t want you to get caught up in the hassle.

Certified Travel Agent, Brooke Harrington, stopped by The Three to share some tips on packing lightly, and some travel hacks you may not know you needed.

Harrington says when packing for a trip the first thing you want to think about is how to pack effectively. She says packing cubes are key to saving space and allowing all of your clothes to fit nice and neat.

Second, Harrington says you should roll your clothes instead of folding them.

“It’s also important to start at the top of the fabric, and then you roll it tight. That way everything will be able to fit,” she said.

The third tip Harrington mentions is purchasing a traveling duffel bag with compartments for your shoes and laptop. She says having an extra bag for storage is a game changer, especially one that can go on top on your luggage, making traveling easy.

In addition to packing tips, Harrington adds a product she lives by when it comes to traveling is a wrinkle releaser for your clothes. She says with this, no iron is necessary.

“If you have cotton shirts, when rolling, they may get a little wrinkled,” emphasized Harrington. “This is a go to, it’s Downy Wrinkle Releaser, and you literally can just spray this on your clothes and flatten them out.”

For more travel tips and tricks, you can reach Brooke at Brooke@JKMousetravel.com or on Instagram @harringtontravelco.

