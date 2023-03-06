Treat of the Day: Three College Station art students advance to state

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Artists Shirin Gohil, Madison Jackson, and Kendall McKinney from A&M Consolidated High School recently earned their place at the Texas Art Education Association Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE) by qualifying at the Region 6 event.

In addition to the state VASE students, CSISD had 83 students from all three high schools receive the highest rating of four to earn a medal.

Read the full list of student achievements here.

