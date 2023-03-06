Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in

Lawrence Cobb, 59
Lawrence Cobb, 59(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Walker County man was charged with murder, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. on Friday to a disturbance in the 20 block of Ashworth Road. A woman was found dead at the location. As deputies investigated, Lawrence Cobb, 59, was identified as a suspect. He eventually turned himself in to the sheriff’s office and confessed to the crime.

Cobb is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a...
Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire
A giant rummage sale occurred Friday and Saturday inside Brazos County Expo.
Residents shop for merchandise during Bargain Blitz
One of the many performances around Downtown was the Lil Wranglers and Elite Wranglers.
First Friday takes over Downtown Bryan, drawing a large crowd for the fun
College Station ISD school placed in lockdown after student makes threat

Latest News

3/6
Monday PinPoint Forecast 3/6
College Station Noon Lions Club travels to Kerrville to build beds for children
College Station Noon Lions Club travels to Kerrville to build beds for children
Robertson County community fundraising to help Franklin business owners
Robertson County community fundraising to help Franklin business owners
QUA GRANT WAC PLAYER OF THE YEAR
QUA GRANT WAC PLAYER OF THE YEAR