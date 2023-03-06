Woman arrested for driving car into neighbor’s apartment

Jessie Kubiak, 58
Jessie Kubiak, 58
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A woman was arrested after reportedly backing a car into her neighbor’s apartment, according to Bryan police.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police say Jessie Mae Kubiak, 58, backed her car into an apartment in the 300 block of Emmett Street. The apartment’s resident was struck by debris in the crash.

Kubiak was found “hiding in her residence,” where police learned the vehicle was her roommate’s, did not have insurance, the registration was expired and Kubiak did not have a valid driver’s license.

She told authorities she was backing into a parking spot and the next thing she knew, the vehicle was inside the apartment.

Police suspected she was driving under the influence, and after she refused to provide a blood sample, she was taken to the hospital to treated for minor injures. After getting a search warrant for a blood sample Kubiak started resisting, according to police, and kicked an officer.

She was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including, driving wile intoxicated and resisting arrest. Kubiak is being held on an over $23,000 bond.

