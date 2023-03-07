Aggies Secure Doubleheader Sweep to End Home Stretch

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team secured a pair of wins over No. 57 USF (7-0) and UT Arlington (4-0) Monday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (6-6, 1-1 SEC) claimed the opening doubles point of the day, with the first win came from court 5 as Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot bested Thomas Palvekovich-Smith/Samuel Frizelle (6-2). The point was sealed by Trey Hilderbrand/Noah Schachter on court 1 as the pair outlast USF’s (6-9) Bruno Oliveira/Davide Tortora (7-5).

The Aggies continued the momentum through into singles, with Guido Marson being the first A&M player off the court after he dominated Alvin Tudorica on court 3 (6-1, 6-0). This was the first of three quick dominoes to fall, as No. 57 Perot followed closely behind with a win on court 2 over Erik Grevelius (6-3, 6-2), and Matthis Ross added the third singles win in the span of five minutes for the Maroon & White with a 6-2, 6-2 win over the Bulls’ Palvekovich-Smith. To complete the sweep and end the match the remaining three courts ended right behind one-another. Perego claimed the fifth point of the day besting Oliveira on court 4 (7-6(5), 6-3), No. 63 Schachter added a win on court 1 over Tortora (3-6, 6-4, 1-0(5)), and rounding out the wins was No. 105 Pierce Rollins as he outlasted Elijah Cham on court 5 (6-3, 6-7(5), 1-0(2)).

The Maroon & White repeated their doubles success against UT Arlington (7-5) in the second match of the day, claiming the point once again. First off the court was Schachter/Hilderbrand, when the pair made quick work of UT Arlington’s Santiago Giamichelle/Dante Teramo on court 1 (6-1). Luke Casper/Ross followed suit claiming the doubles point for A&M with their win over Lachlan Robertson/Joan Torres-Espinosa on court 5 (6-3).

The Aggies continued their momentum claiming three singles points to clinch the match, 4-0. Kenner Taylor opened the wins for the Maroon & White, as he dominated Daichi Akiyoshi on court 6 (6-2, 6-0). Adding to the onslaught was Perot on court 2, in a straight-sets win on court 2 over Torres-Espinosa (6-1, 6-3). Bringing home the victory for A&M was Rahul Dhokia on court 5, as he bested Ricardo Alban (6-3, 6-3).

COACHES QUOTES

Head coach Steve Denton on the today’s dual match with USF…

“I thought our guys did a great job today following a disappointing Saturday. The guys did a great job putting that behind them and responded with high energy in our opening match, helping us get a win against a good USF team.”

Denton on the today’s dual match with UT Arlington…

“A big positive for the second match was we learned from our mistakes from the match Saturday night. Once again we had great energy and delivered in both doubles and singles which was great to see. I think the loss on Saturday evening, followed by how we responded today can be an important lesson for us moving forward.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies go on the road for a pair of conference matches, and opening the trip in Athens versus No. 9 Georgia, Thursday, March 9, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, with first serve set for 1:30 p.m.

TEAM NOTES

Court 1 leads the Aggies in singles with a .800 winning percentage.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with four ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

Raphael Perot holds the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with seven.

Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with dual match seven doubles wins.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches vs USF

No. 63 Schachter Def. Tortora (3-6, 6-4, 1-0(5))

No. 57 Perot Def. Grevelius (6-3, 6-2)

Marson Def. Tudorica (6-1, 6-0)

Perego Def. Oliveira (7-6(5), 6-3)

No. 105 Rollins Def. Cham (6-3, 6-7(5), 1-0(2))

Ross Def. Palvekovich-Smith (6-2, 6-2)

Doubles Matches vs USF

Schachter/Hilderbrand Def. Oliveira/Tortora (7-5)

Taylor/Rollins – Grevelius/Tudorica (6-6(3-3)) unfinished

Perot/Perego Def. Palvekovich-Smith/Frizelle (6-2)

Singles Matches vs UT Arlington

No. 63 Schachter – Caffarena (6-1, 4-6) unfinished

No. 57 Perot Def. Torres-Espinosa (6-1, 6-3)

Marson – Robertson (6-3, 4-5) unfinished

Casper – Teramo (6-3, 3-3) unfinished

Dhokia Def. Alban (6-3, 6-3)

Taylor Def. Akiyoshi (6-2, 6-0)

Doubles Matches vs UT Arlington

Schachter/Hilderbrand Def. Giamichelle/Teramo (6-1)

Perego/Taylor – Caffarena/Shepp (2-6)

Casper/Ross Def. Robertson/Torres-Espinosa (6-3)

