Brenham police respond to crash involving 18-wheeler and SUV
It happened at the intersection of Highway 36 N and W Blue Bell Road.
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham police are investigating a crash Monday involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV.
It happened at the intersection of Highway 36 N and W Blue Bell Road.
According to Brenham Police Captain Lloyd Powell, a GMC Yukon ran into the back of an 18-wheeler, KWHI reported.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was said to be okay.
The condition of the driver of the Yukon is not known at this time.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.