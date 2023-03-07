Brenham police respond to crash involving 18-wheeler and SUV

It happened at the intersection of Highway 36 N and W Blue Bell Road.
It happened at the intersection of Highway 36 N and W Blue Bell Road.
It happened at the intersection of Highway 36 N and W Blue Bell Road.(HNN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham police are investigating a crash Monday involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 36 N and W Blue Bell Road.

According to Brenham Police Captain Lloyd Powell, a GMC Yukon ran into the back of an 18-wheeler, KWHI reported.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was said to be okay.

The condition of the driver of the Yukon is not known at this time. 

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
Lawrence Cobb, 59
Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
After a fire started inside a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street in Bryan Tuesday, a...
Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71

Latest News

Monday Night Weather Update 3/6
Monday Night Weather Update 3/6
Chamber hosts NIL Explained event
Community Foundation Tribute Luncheon
Join the 18th Annual Tribute Luncheon Celebration of Philanthropy
The National Weather Service is helping you prepare for potential severe weather this week.
The National Weather Service kicks off Severe Weather Awareness Week