Brenham police respond to crash involving 18-wheeler and SUV

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham police are investigating a crash Monday involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 36 N and W Blue Bell Road.

According to Brenham Police Captain Lloyd Powell, a GMC Yukon ran into the back of an 18-wheeler, KWHI reported.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was said to be okay.

The condition of the driver of the Yukon is not known at this time.

