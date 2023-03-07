Car crashes into Czech Stop in West
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Clean-up is underway at the Czech Stop in West after a car crashed into the building Monday evening.
The West Police Department says an elderly person believed they hit the brakes in their vehicle, but hit the gas instead causing the car to accelerate into the building.
No injuries were reported.
Management says they are boarding up the building, but still plan to be open Tuesday morning.
