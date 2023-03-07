Chamber hosts NIL Explained event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking to learn more about the NIL? The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event for businesses to learn how to maximize marketing efforts.

NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Explained is March 8 at 5 p.m. at BigShots Aggieland.

It will feature a panel of Texas A&M Head Coaches and NIL Task Force.

The cost is $50 to attend and you can register here.

Also, mark your calendar for the Chamber of Commerce Crawfish Boil on March 17 at 6 p.m. at Brazos County Expo.

It’s all you can eat crawfish for $75 and all the proceeds go to purchase livestock projects from the 4H and FFA students.

For more information, call 979-260-5200 or go to the Chamber of Commerce website.

