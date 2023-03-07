Cheer squad shines spotlight on inclusivity during basketball tournament

A cheerleading team in Iowa is enjoying and sharing the spotlight. (Source: KCCI, IGHSA, SPARKLES CHEER, CNN)
By Kayla James
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
At the state basketball championship Saturday, the team included some cheerleaders with special needs. One parent said being included was life-changing for her daughter.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal as a parent,” mother Christina Jackson said.

Sophomore Jaylyn Jackson is a member of the Sparkles cheer team, a group of cheerleaders with special needs.

The Sparkles normally cheer at Johnston’s girls’ basketball games and for the football team, but this year, for the first time ever, they got to cheer at the Iowa girl’s state basketball tournament.

The Sparkles got to show off their talent throughout the week, alongside the Johnston’s varsity cheer squad.

“We can only have six cheerleaders on the court at a time, so we did a rotation -- three varsity with three Sparkles cheerleaders,” assistant activities director Melissa Rosse said.

The varsity cheerleaders helped the Sparkles squad feel comfortable performing in front of hundreds at the tournament.

“It’s just amazing to see them come here and have the chance to be with such a big crowd. it’s nice to see their confidence,” Jackson said.

Most importantly, Jackson said her daughter and the rest of the girls on the team feel included.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

