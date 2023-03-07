Couples are ‘Dancing for the Health of It’ and need your vote

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dancing For the Health of It! is a fundraiser and a dance competition rolled into one.

“Local celebrities” are coupled up with a partner to perform a dance, competing for bragging rights and raising funds for Health For All.

Health For All is a nonprofit with a mission of providing and expanding access to free, high-quality and comprehensive, primary and preventive health care for low-income, medically uninsured individuals in the Brazos Valley.

This year’s dance competition is taking you back to the ‘40s with the theme of “A Night at the USO is the place to be!” USO shows brought a taste of home to weary troops overseas and entertainment to tired citizens on the Homefront. Health For All is reimagining the USO dance scene on the Brazos Valley Homefront for a night of dancing and comradery in the name of fun and philanthropy.

On April 1, come out to the Hilton Ballroom at 6 p.m. to watch the couples dance and vote for your favorite by donating, $1 equals one vote.

Every dollar donated is 100% tax-deductible and 100% will stay here and will help local men and women in the Brazos Valley.

Tickets are on sale now. A ticket includes dinner, wine, and the show.

