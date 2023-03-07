Find forever companion at HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prepare to get up close and personal with some of the country’s most amazing exotic animals. The HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo will be in Bryan Saturday and Sunday and will feature thousands of reptiles, amphibians, inverts and small mammals to see and buy.

“It is fun for everyone,” the expo’s founder Shawn Gray said. “The kids get their first interaction with a snake or an animal or something like that and that grows their passion for conservation and animals.”

Animal breeders are coming from states like Wisconsin and Florida to be part of the expo. They’ll be onsite to showcase their animals and educate visitors before any purchases are made. There will also be a retail space to purchase supplies and supplements so that visitors can leave with everything they need to properly care for their new pets.

Gray, who’s also the owner of HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Shop in Bryan, said the expo’s animals make great pets, especially as many kids tend to be allergic to dogs and cats.

“This is something a little different and exotic, but they’re actually really highly intelligent,” Gray said. “They’re not these dumb creatures that people think they are.”

The HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo can be experienced in multiple Texas cities and states, and Gray considers the educational component of the shows one of his favorite parts.

“We’ve had people that honestly have come in terrified, like irrational fear of snakes that walk out owning a pet, that will walk out with a ball python or snake,” Gray said.

The Expo will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo.

You can find more information about the show and tickets here.

