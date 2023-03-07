Focus at Four: How ChatGPT is changing business and higher education

The new AI tool is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022.
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By The Associated Press and Heather Falls
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is a new form of artificial intelligence technology making waves in business and higher education.

ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022.

According to the company, it is trained to follow instructions in a prompt and provide a detailed response.

Education experts say ChatGPT can offer real-time, one-on-one guidance to students by answering questions and providing personalized feedback on projects and assignments.

“Right now, we are so early in the adoption process of the technology. A majority of users are just experimenting with it,” said Beata Jones, a Professor of Professional Practice at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. “The fields of journalism, media, publishing, real estate workers, architecture, financial advisors, every industry has really taken to ChatGPT.”

Experts say there are several benefits of ChatGPT in higher education, including personalized mentoring, content creation, and communication skills development.

Jones teaches a core business information systems class and an information systems development course at Texas Christian University and has included ChatGPT in her curriculum.

“My students have used it in class since day one,” said Jones. “At first, about half of them knew about the technology. Now, almost all of them have a ChatGPT account and we use it in the classroom for various assignments to help us brainstorm ideas, students use it at home to get assistance with homework when I’m not available.”

Despite concerns about cheating or plagiarism, Jones encourages other educators to use the ChatGPT technology as an educational tool.

“There are certainly a lot of opportunities for students to take shortcuts, especially since we’re doing the same things that we have been doing for years,” said Jones. “I think it’s up to the professors to educate students about proper and improper use of the technology, especially for the entire assignments, and then for the faculty to learn how the technology can augment learning and make it more effective for them and for the students.”

PWC predicts artificial intelligence will add $15.7 trillion worldwide to the global economy.

“I think in the short term we’re going to see artificial intelligence augmenting our jobs, making our drudgery work go away,” said Jones.

You can watch the full interview from First News at Four in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Cobb, 59
Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27
Houston men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox in College Station
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police say Jessie Mae Kubiak, 58, backed her car into an apartment...
Woman arrested after driving car into neighbor’s apartment
The wreck is between Caldwell and Milano on Highway 36 near CR 328 in Burleson County.
Emergency crews respond to crash involving 18-wheeler on Highway 36

Latest News

Severe Weather Awareness Week
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Thunderstorm Safety
Lauren Hall stands for a portrait on Sept. 10, 2022, in the room that she and her husband had...
Women denied abortions sue Texas to affirm exceptions to the laws
3/7
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 3/7
Madisonville Silver Alert discontinued after woman found in Montgomery County