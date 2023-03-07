Healthcare demand pushes growth at Baylor Scott and White across the area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott and White in College Station is working to expand services for patients at the price tag of $90 million.

Current projects and plans include a new family clinic in South College Station, an addition to the hospital and new technology. These plans come just after a second medical office opened in Midtown College Station near the hospital.

Baylor Scott and White President, Jason Jennings, said these expansions are not only needed to catch up to our growing population but also plan for future growth,

“When we opened this hospital, we’ll celebrate 10 years this August, we were just seeing north of 20,000 patients per year. This year, we’ll see close to 40,000 patients through our emergency department. So, that expansion is desperately needed,” he said.

A new family clinic near Wellborn Middle School will open in the Fall of 2023. This will serve families in the area with four physicians on site.

“We all know that to see your primary care your family doctor you like to be close to where you live. So that’s the reason we are building clinics in different locations in Bryan, South College Station, our Midtown clinic right here in South College Station, but also Wellborn will serve the families in that growing community,” Jennings said.

The hospital additional will include 10 exam rooms, two new trauma bays and a new private treatment room. This addition is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024. At the hospital, new technology will also be added with new CT and MRI machines as well as a nuclear medicine scanner that shows 3-D imaging.

Jennings says Baylor Scott and White will add over 100 jobs between these projects. Currently, they have a less than 3% vacancy rate.

Baylor Scott and White College Station received recognition in 2022 for Excellence in Human Experience and one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.