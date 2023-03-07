Highway 6 southbound lanes in Hearne closed for emergency repair

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The southbound lanes of Highway 6 in Hearne will be closed on Tuesday, March 7 for an emergency repair.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be doing the roadwork at a railroad crossing just north of 6th Street.

Traffic from Highway 6 will detour to FM 485 to FM 1644 then onto US 79.

The repairs are expected to take several hours, so expect delays.

