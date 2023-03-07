Highway 6 southbound lanes in Hearne closed for emergency repair

The southbound lanes of Highway 6 in Hearne will be closed on Tuesday, March 7 for an emergency...
The southbound lanes of Highway 6 in Hearne will be closed on Tuesday, March 7 for an emergency repair.(MGN Online)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The southbound lanes of Highway 6 in Hearne will be closed on Tuesday, March 7 for an emergency repair.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be doing the roadwork at a railroad crossing just north of 6th Street.

Traffic from Highway 6 will detour to FM 485 to FM 1644 then onto US 79.

The repairs are expected to take several hours, so expect delays.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Cobb, 59
Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27
Houston men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox in College Station
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police say Jessie Mae Kubiak, 58, backed her car into an apartment...
Woman arrested after driving car into neighbor’s apartment
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Mexico abduction kills 2 Americans, 2 rescued near border

Latest News

Daily Pledge- River Bend Elementary- Mrs. Haas’ class
Daily Pledge- River Bend Elementary- Mrs. Haas’ class
Daily Pledge- River Bend Elementary- Mrs. Gideon’s class
Daily Pledge- River Bend Elementary- Mrs. Gideon’s class
Gary Buckaloo
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
Daily Pledge- River Bend Elementary – Mrs. Cowden’s class
Daily Pledge- River Bend Elementary – Mrs. Cowden’s class