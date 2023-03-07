Join the 18th Annual Tribute Luncheon Celebration of Philanthropy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 18 years, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley has set aside one day of the year to celebrate philanthropy and honor community servants for their selfless service, giving hearts and generosity.

This year’s celebration of community philanthropy will honor Phoebe Watts, Gina and Bill Flores, and Ben Downs.

The Tribute Luncheon recognizes the giving hearts of community philanthropists, honors a Community Champion for business giving, and provides an opportunity for luncheon attendees to participate in a “Philanthropist of the Day” raffle donation.

You can purchase a sponsor table or make a luncheon reservation

Individual reservations are $75. Sponsorships range from $350-$2,500.

The event will be on April 25 starting at 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton.

The luncheon proceeds serve as an important funding source for the annual operational needs of the Community Foundation.

