Julia Cottrill returns to lineup as Aggie softball prepares for SEC schedule

Aggie Julia Cottrill at first base after hitting against A&M Commerce.
Aggie Julia Cottrill at first base after hitting against A&M Commerce.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford announced that starting catcher Julia Cottrill will return to action this weekend when the Aggies begin SEC play.

Cottrill got hurt on February 25th in a game against No. 1 UCLA in the Mary Nutter Classic. With the transfer from Oklahoma State out of the lineup, the Aggies beat Houston last week and went 2-2 over the weekend in the Ode to Joy Invitational against Baylor and Sam Houston. Texas A&M has managed to wrap up a challenging pre-conference slate of games with a 14-6 record, 7 of those games came against ranked opponents.

Having Cottrill back will be a big boost for the Aggies as they prepare for SEC play. Cottrill is leading the Aggies this year in batting average (.432) and slugging percentage (.727).

“She just brings a different feel to the game,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford explained. “She’s a natural leader. She’s behind the plate so she’s talking every pitch. She’s a coach out on the field. I think she brings another level of calmness but also confidence to our team,” Ford added.

Cottrill and the Aggies begin conference play this Friday on the road at No. 7 Arkansas for a three-game weekend series.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Cobb, 59
Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27
Houston men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox in College Station
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police say Jessie Mae Kubiak, 58, backed her car into an apartment...
Woman arrested after driving car into neighbor’s apartment
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Williams named SEC Coach of the Year, Taylor IV Unanimous First-Team All-SEC by AP
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo founder talks visitor reactions
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo founder talks visitor reactions