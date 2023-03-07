Julia Cottrill returns to lineup as Aggie softball prepares for SEC schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford announced that starting catcher Julia Cottrill will return to action this weekend when the Aggies begin SEC play.

Cottrill got hurt on February 25th in a game against No. 1 UCLA in the Mary Nutter Classic. With the transfer from Oklahoma State out of the lineup, the Aggies beat Houston last week and went 2-2 over the weekend in the Ode to Joy Invitational against Baylor and Sam Houston. Texas A&M has managed to wrap up a challenging pre-conference slate of games with a 14-6 record, 7 of those games came against ranked opponents.

Having Cottrill back will be a big boost for the Aggies as they prepare for SEC play. Cottrill is leading the Aggies this year in batting average (.432) and slugging percentage (.727).

“She just brings a different feel to the game,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford explained. “She’s a natural leader. She’s behind the plate so she’s talking every pitch. She’s a coach out on the field. I think she brings another level of calmness but also confidence to our team,” Ford added.

Cottrill and the Aggies begin conference play this Friday on the road at No. 7 Arkansas for a three-game weekend series.

