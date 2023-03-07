The National Weather Service kicks off Severe Weather Awareness Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - March is officially here and severe weather could be right around the corner for many of us here in the Brazos Valley. The National Weather Service is taking the time this week to remind the public of the many atmospheric dangers of the Spring season, and how to properly prepare for the threat of severe weather.

During Springtime, the Brazos Valley sees three dangerous severe weather hazards:

Thunderstorms

Tornadoes

Floods

Each day this week, the National Weather Service and the meteorologists in the Pinpoint Weather Center will help you prepare for this severe weather season. Over the next three days, we’ll relay crucial information on how to be prepared for whatever the atmosphere will throw at you.

Thunderstorm Safety - March 7th Tornado Safety - March 8th Flood Safety - March 9th

This week is Severe Weather Awareness week in Texas. Each day will focus on one weather safety topic. We’ll share information all week on how you can prepare for the season ahead. Stay tuned to our social media feeds! #TXWX #HOUWX #BCSWX #GLSWX pic.twitter.com/PQnXm20Syb — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.