The National Weather Service kicks off Severe Weather Awareness Week

The National Weather Service is helping you prepare for potential severe weather this week.
The National Weather Service is helping you prepare for potential severe weather this week.(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - March is officially here and severe weather could be right around the corner for many of us here in the Brazos Valley. The National Weather Service is taking the time this week to remind the public of the many atmospheric dangers of the Spring season, and how to properly prepare for the threat of severe weather.

During Springtime, the Brazos Valley sees three dangerous severe weather hazards:

  • Thunderstorms
  • Tornadoes
  • Floods

Each day this week, the National Weather Service and the meteorologists in the Pinpoint Weather Center will help you prepare for this severe weather season. Over the next three days, we’ll relay crucial information on how to be prepared for whatever the atmosphere will throw at you.

  1. Thunderstorm Safety - March 7th
  2. Tornado Safety - March 8th
  3. Flood Safety - March 9th

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

