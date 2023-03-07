Severe Weather Awareness Week: Thunderstorm Safety

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is officially here, and the National Weather Service is reminding the public this week to practice severe weather awareness. It is never too early to start preparing for potentially dangerous weather.

This week is Severe Weather Awareness week in Texas. Each day will focus on one weather safety topic. We’ll share information all week on how you can prepare for the season ahead. Stay tuned to our social media feeds! #TXWX #HOUWX #BCSWX #GLSWX pic.twitter.com/PQnXm20Syb — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 5, 2023

Tuesday marks Thunderstorm Safety Day on the official Severe Weather Awareness Week roadmap. Here’s a list of tips that can help you prepare for lightning, hail, and strong winds.

Day 2 of Severe Weather Awareness Week is focused on thunderstorms, lightning, hail & winds.



What should you do if you encounter severe weather? Check out these tips on the actions you should take when severe storms occur. Be prepared & not scared. #ThunderstormSafety pic.twitter.com/ahdmF0tohO — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 7, 2023

One of the more important things to know during thunderstorm season is the distinction between a severe thunderstorm watch and a severe thunderstorm warning. These two terms are often confused. Here’s the breakdown for each of them.

Watch: Ingredients are currently present for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes. Please keep an eye on the weather. Be prepared.

Warning: A severe thunderstorm or tornado is currently in your area. Immediate action is necessary. Take shelter.

Do you know the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch?



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means TAKE ACTION.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means BE PREPARED. #ThunderstormSafety pic.twitter.com/dMaqlSxZwE — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 7, 2023

Preparation for severe thunderstorms weather begins before the storms move through your area.

Keep bushes and trees that are close to the house trimmed. This will keep them from being blown up against the exterior of your home and causing potential damage.

Secure outdoor loose items. Bring them inside or closer to the house.

Put your car into a garage if possible to avoid hail damage.

We also recommend creating a plan with your family to enact when thunderstorms are actively occurring outdoors.

Communicate with your family where to meet in case of strong thunderstorms outside. The safest place to be is the most interior room on the lowest floor of your house. Make sure there are no windows.

Practice meeting there with your family. Communicate the plan with your children.

Bring pets into the room if time allows.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.