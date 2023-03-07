Silver Alert issued for missing Madisonville woman considered to be in danger

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 74-year-old Karen Plumb of Madisonville.

Authorities believe she may be in danger of death or injury because of a medical issue.

Plumb was last seen at about 5:45 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the 3000 Block of E. Main Street in Madisonville. She is 5-foot-7 with brown hair and was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities say Plumb is possibly in a black 2004 Volvo with Texas license plates. The plate number is NJR 5016.

The state of Texas has also issues a Silver Alert for Plumb.

