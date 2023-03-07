Treat of the Day: College Station ISD Food Drive raises more than $10,000, thousands of pounds of food

Annual CSISD Food Drive(College Station ISD)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD schools collected $10,448 and 6,054 pounds of food in its annual food drive benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

This calculates to 25,942 meals.

Oakwood Intermediate was this year’s winner.

“Top Dollar” recognition goes to Wellborn Middle and River Bend.

“Heavy Lifter” recognition goes to Creek View, Spring Creek, and Southwood Valley.

If you would like to host your own food drive, learn how with the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

