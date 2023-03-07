Unfinished Business: Leon County contractor arrested, indicted for theft

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -A Leon County contractor has bonded out of jail after being arrested Sunday in Buffalo.

Luis Carrillo was arrested following an investigation and indictment after Oakwood homeowners say he took more than $300,000 to build their home but never finished the work.

Mark and Jeanie Haas hired Carrillo in 2021 to build their dream home. Mark, a disabled marine veteran, and Jeanie, an accountant who’s now battling stage five kidney disease, say their dream home turned into a nightmare that’s been nonstop since hiring Carrillo, owner of LC Custom Homes.

The Haas family told KBTX they outlined 11 projects they wanted Carrillo to complete including building a new home, installing a new generator and HVAC system, new fencing around the property, underground fuel storage, concrete work, and more. The family says, in all, they invested more than $300,000 into the property, including building materials, appliances, and labor costs.

“Everything that we put forth for our golden years to retire and enjoy is gone at the hands of Mr. Carrillo,” says Mark.

Carrillo was charged with theft of property over $2,500 and under $30K for taking an AC unit that he delivered, then took and never brought back to the Haas family home.

Mark says he’s pleased that Carrillo was arrested but pushed for fraud charges pertaining to the money that was lost after investing in the home.

“My hats off to them for their due diligence in pursuing this and arresting Luis. It’s very gratifying to know that he is going to face the actions of what he’s done,” said Mark.

Leon County authorities took the charges before a grand jury but were not able to secure an indictment on the larger charges. That’s despite bank records the Hass family say they provided showing thousands of dollars in wire transfers and cash payments to Carrillo. Mark says not only are they out the money they gave the contractor, but they are also paying back a construction loan they took out to do the work. Mark says he was told by officials that proving fraud is difficult because you have to prove intent.

“You have to be able to prove intent and that is typically where these contractors get off. It’s a loophole,” says Mark.

Mark says he is encouraging lawmakers to take action this legislative session in Austin.

“We’ve reached out to Trent Ashby our state representative and they’re in the process of working on some legislation that will hold both licensed and non-licensed contractors to more levels of accountability,” said Mark.

Since the start of the ordeal, Mark and his wife say all they want Carrillo to take responsibility and be held accountable for his actions.

“We’re not asking for any special treatment. We’re not asking for favors. We’re not asking for anything other than due process, and being fair understanding that we have been victims of a very serious and expensive crime,” said Mark. “We just want what any other American would expect under the same exact circumstances. No favors, no nothing. Just what is right. That’s it, just what’s right.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.