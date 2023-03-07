Williams named Texas Tech interim head coach

Corey Williams has been named the Texas Tech interim head coach for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship this week in Kansas City.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Corey Williams has been named the Texas Tech interim head coach for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship this week in Kansas City. The Red Raiders open the tournament against West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center.

This announcement comes after Tech Athletic Director Kirby Holcutt suspended Head Coach Mark Adams this past Sunday for a comment he made to one of his players

