Aggie bats come up big in mid-week win against Incarnate Word

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M baseball team recorded 14 hits and scored 13 runs to defeat UIW for its third consecutive win at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night.

The Aggies (8-4) struck first by posting four runs in the first inning, started by a bases-loaded infield single by Trevor Werner that was followed by double down the left-field line by Kaeden Kent to clear the bases.

The Maroon & White scored in all but two available innings, but the Cardinals (6-7) didn’t go without a fight as they scratched across four unearned runs in the fifth and another in the eighth.

The Texas A&M offense was highlighted by Hunter Haas, who tied his collegiate career high with four RBI by hitting a pair of home runs and joining teammate Jace LaViolette as Aggies with multi-homer games this season. Kent also went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBI.

In all, four Aggies recorded multiple hits in the midweek match up.

Wyatt Tucker was on the bump first for the Aggies, throwing 4.2 hitless innings. He finished the day allowing four unearned runs and just one hit while and striking out a pair of Cardinals. Brad Rudis was credited with the win, his second of the season after entering in relief and finishing off the fifth inning. Shane Sdao and Carson Lambert each pitched 2.0 innings and allowed two hits.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Wyatt Tucker – 4.2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 K

Kaeden Kent – 2-for-2, 4 RBI, 2 2B

Hunter Haas – 2-for-2, 4 RBI, 2 HR, 3 R

Tab Tracy – 2-for-3, 2 H, 2 R

