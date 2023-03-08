Incident at Normangee ISD leaves parents upset about communication

Normangee ISD
Normangee ISD(KBTX)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A message sent to parents of Normangee ISD students has some questioning the school district’s response time for important communications.

The school sent a text about an altercation that took place on Thursday last week.

Parents and guardians are upset that they weren’t notified until Monday, four days later.

According to staff, a person was in the school’s baseball dugout and when school security confronted the suspect, there was a physical altercation and the person ran away.

KBTX spoke with Superintendent Mark Ruffin who issued this statement:

“The safety and security of our students and staff are the utmost priority for Normangee ISD. We are also committed to continued reflection, growth, and improvement in our efforts to successfully serve our students and community which is why the notification was sent on Monday to acknowledge a missed opportunity to communicate with parents. Thursday morning around 5 a.m. an altercation occurred between an unknown male subject and a member of the NISD Security Team. This isolated incident did not pose a threat to any students and is currently under investigation by the Normangee ISD Police Department.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
College Station’s City Council and Texas A&M University are working together to keep students...
College Station City Council and Texas A&M to discuss off campus housing rules
Madisonville Silver Alert discontinued after woman found in Montgomery County

Latest News

Optimum representative, Curt Allison, presenting check to Kemp Carver Elementary School...
Optimum donates $10,000 to Bryan elementary school
Still Creek Rodeo Committee and Andrews Rodeo Company are gearing up for the Still Creek...
Still Creek to hold professional rodeo
Celebrate International Women's Day at Vino Boheme with KBTX's Karla Castillo and entrepreneur...
On International Women’s Day support and celebrate local, women-owned businesses
DECC has big concert plans for 2023