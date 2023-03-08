Incident at Normangee ISD leaves parents upset about communication

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A message sent to parents of Normangee ISD students has some questioning the school district’s response time for important communications.

The school sent a text about an altercation that took place on Thursday last week.

Parents and guardians are upset that they weren’t notified until Monday, four days later.

According to staff, a person was in the school’s baseball dugout and when school security confronted the suspect, there was a physical altercation and the person ran away.

KBTX spoke with Superintendent Mark Ruffin who issued this statement:

“The safety and security of our students and staff are the utmost priority for Normangee ISD. We are also committed to continued reflection, growth, and improvement in our efforts to successfully serve our students and community which is why the notification was sent on Monday to acknowledge a missed opportunity to communicate with parents. Thursday morning around 5 a.m. an altercation occurred between an unknown male subject and a member of the NISD Security Team. This isolated incident did not pose a threat to any students and is currently under investigation by the Normangee ISD Police Department.”

