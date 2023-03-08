Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old from San Jacinto County

Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring.
Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring.(Nation Center For Missing & Exploited Children)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDSPRING, Texas (KBTX) - An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker Wednesday afternoon.

Barker was last seen on Tuesday, March 7 at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring.

She has blonde hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet 5 inches tall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 50-year-old Charles Estep as the suspect. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord. It has a Texas license plate with the number PYS4575.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
College Station’s City Council and Texas A&M University are working together to keep students...
College Station City Council and Texas A&M to discuss off campus housing rules
Madisonville Silver Alert discontinued after woman found in Montgomery County