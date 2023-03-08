Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old from San Jacinto County

COLDSPRING, Texas (KBTX) - An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker Wednesday afternoon.

Barker was last seen on Tuesday, March 7 at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring.

She has blonde hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet 5 inches tall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 50-year-old Charles Estep as the suspect. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord. It has a Texas license plate with the number PYS4575.

