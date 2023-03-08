Boutique hotel officially announces College Station location

The hotel is set to begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023
Hotel McCoy will begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023 for its College Station location
Hotel McCoy will begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023 for its College Station location(Hotel McCoy)
By Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hotel McCoy has officially announced its newest location in College Station.

The hotel is set to begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023.

According to a press release, the College Station location will feature 52 guest rooms, a saltwater pool, a dive-in movie screen, and a full bar with tapas plates. There will also be an enclosed courtyard that will host a variety of events including concerts and pickleball tournaments.

The hotel lobby will double as an art gallery featuring all local artists’ work which can be purchased onsite.

Launched in 2018, the boutique hotel already has locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Pullman, Washington. College Station will mark the hotel’s third location which boasts repurposing existing buildings. The hotel will be located at 3702 State Highway 6 South.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo is charged with one count of Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact, a 2nd-degree...
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
Madisonville Silver Alert discontinued after woman found in Montgomery County
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27
Houston men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox in College Station

Latest News

3/8
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 3/8
Highlights: Texas A&M vs Incarnate Word
Highlights: Texas A&M vs Incarnate Word
Possible business law system bill
Possible bill could make business court disputes easier
The event at Brazos Christian School brought dozens of parents out as Gov. Abbott discussed...
Gov. Abbott speaks to Brazos families at Parent Empowerment event