Boutique hotel officially announces College Station location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hotel McCoy has officially announced its newest location in College Station.

The hotel is set to begin taking reservations in the summer of 2023.

According to a press release, the College Station location will feature 52 guest rooms, a saltwater pool, a dive-in movie screen, and a full bar with tapas plates. There will also be an enclosed courtyard that will host a variety of events including concerts and pickleball tournaments.

The hotel lobby will double as an art gallery featuring all local artists’ work which can be purchased onsite.

Launched in 2018, the boutique hotel already has locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Pullman, Washington. College Station will mark the hotel’s third location which boasts repurposing existing buildings. The hotel will be located at 3702 State Highway 6 South.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.