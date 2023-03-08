Brazos County to host townhall to discuss health care for veterans Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Veterans Service Office will be hosting a Veterans Town Hall on Saturday, March 11 at the American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 in Bryan, TX.

The event will begin at 10 A.M. and will be open to the public.

The aim of the Town Hall is to provide Veterans with an opportunity to learn more about VA health benefits and VA Community Care.

Brazos County Veterans Service Officer Alfred R. Patterson has urged all local Veterans to attend this event.

The presentation will be given by the Central Texas VA Health Care Director on Care in the Community.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session where Veterans can raise their concerns and get answers.

The PACT Act and VA benefits will also be discussed during the Town Hall.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Veterans and their families are encouraged to bring their questions and concerns, as the event provides a forum for an open discussion.

For more information about the event, contact Brazos County Veterans Service Officer Alfred R. Patterson at (979) 361-4360.

