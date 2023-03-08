Bryan’s Gibson picks up 100th career win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan head girls’ soccer coach Chris Gibson secured his 100th career win when the Lady Vikings beat Hutto 4-3 Tuesday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Gibson has been the head coach at Bryan for ten years. The Lady Vikings move to 5-3-3 in District 12-6A. Their final game of the regular season is this Friday on the road at Harker Heights.

Bryan's Chris Gibson 100th win with team (Bryan ISD)

