Bryan’s Gibson picks up 100th career win
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan head girls’ soccer coach Chris Gibson secured his 100th career win when the Lady Vikings beat Hutto 4-3 Tuesday night at Merrill Green Stadium.
Gibson has been the head coach at Bryan for ten years. The Lady Vikings move to 5-3-3 in District 12-6A. Their final game of the regular season is this Friday on the road at Harker Heights.
