Bryan’s Gibson picks up 100th career win

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan head girls’ soccer coach Chris Gibson secured his 100th career win when the Lady Vikings beat Hutto 4-3 Tuesday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Gibson has been the head coach at Bryan for ten years. The Lady Vikings move to 5-3-3 in District 12-6A. Their final game of the regular season is this Friday on the road at Harker Heights.

Bryan's Chris Gibson 100th win with team
Bryan's Chris Gibson 100th win with team(Bryan ISD)

