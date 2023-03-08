College Station City Council and Texas A&M to discuss off campus housing rules

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station’s City Council and Texas A&M University are working together to keep students from breaking occupancy laws.

In Thursday’s City Council meeting, Vice President of Student Affairs Gen. Joe Ramirez along with city officials will discuss how the school and the city can work together to educate students on the ordinance that prohibits no more than four non-related residents from living under one roof and other code enforcement issues.

Wendy Flynn has been a realtor in the Brazos Valley for nearly a decade and she told KBTX being a relator in a college town means wearing many hats, which includes working with student housing.

“We work with a wide variety of clients. We work with people who are buying traditional single-family homes and we also do rentals,” said Flynn. “We work with Aggie parents who are buying their kids homes if they’re going to school at Texas A&M.”

Flynn finds many of those students living in ‘traditional neighborhoods’.

“When you have different types of populations, say a family and students living in the same neighborhood as college students, you can run into some conflicts,” said Flynn.

The definition of a no-more-than-four ordinance is centered on college students, according to Adam Perdue, an Economist at Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

“No more than four unrelated people are allowed to live in a house in Brazos County. It’s primarily a restriction on student living arrangements,” said Perdue. “It’s basically them coming together to live more cheaply in a house by sharing a cost burden of more people.”

The City of College Station told KBTX that the focus of this item on the agenda is to make sure students understand how many unrelated people can live in one home. That’s along with providing information on how to be a good neighbor while they’re living in that location.

Perdue said the conversation between the City of College Station and Texas A&M comes naturally due to mixing populations.

“The students want to live closer to the university, but both cities have significant zoning regulations on housing close to the universities. Which brings students more into the neighborhoods that everyone else lives in,” said Perdue. “Since we’re pushing students away from the university, we’re increasing traffic, we’re increasing transportation costs because you have to fill more land miles for a longer distance. The main point is, is the students have a massive demand on our housing market,” said Perdue.

In partnership with Texas A&M University, College Station city officials have agreed to stop proactive enforcement of the no-more-than-four city ordinance until May 2023 as they work to educate and bring awareness to the student population.

Texas A&M students that would like to speak to a lawyer for free legal advice and assistance can contact Student Legal Services by emailing studentlegalservices@tamu.edu or calling 979-862-4502.

