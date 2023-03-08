College Station girls’ soccer blanks Rudder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars kept their playoff hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over the Rudder Rangers Tuesday night at Rudder. 

The Cougs scored with only seconds left in the first half when Brooklyn Senkel played a nice ball behind the Ranger backline to Olivia Feagin who beat the goalie with a low-driven shot to the back post. The Cougars scored again midway through the 2nd half when Senkel finished off a cross from Kelsey Slater to put the Cougars up 2-0. 

MacKenzie Martin had the shutout in goal. 

In the JV game, the Cougars won 7-0.  Cougar goals were scored by Reagan Francis (2), Arian Owens (2), Celeste Arellano, Hailey Henderson, and Norah Garcia.  Wylie Holmes, Garcia, and Amy Parra had assists for the Cougars.  Atzhiri Sotelo had the shutout in goal. 

Next action for the Cougars will be against Brenham at the final home game of the season when the Cougars honor the seniors.

