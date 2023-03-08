Five Aggies Qualify for NCAA Championships on Day One of Zones

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 7, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams kicked off competition at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Tuesday, as five Aggies qualified for NCAA Championships on the men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter. 

Victor Povzner led the Maroon & White on the 1-meter as he recorded a third-place score of 725.70 to qualify for NCAAs. Also notching NCAA scores were Rhett Hensley (691.10) and Allen Bottego (688.55), coming in sixth and seventh, respectively. The top seven finishers make NCAA cut. 

On the women’s 3-meter, Joslyn Oakley shined in her first Zones appearance as she finished top five, putting up a 664.35. With the top nine scored qualifying for NCAAs, Alyssa Clairmont joined her in qualifying as she finished eighth, gathering up a score of 650.65. Mayson Richards also saw her way to the finals, finishing 15th overall with a score of 596.10. 

Up Next

The Maroon & White return to action tomorrow at 11 a.m. for prelims as the women compete on the 1-meter and the men on the 3-meter. Finals for the men will begin at 12:40 p.m. and the women at 2:25 p.m. Live results can be found here, and the meet will be live streamed here. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

