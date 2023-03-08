On International Women’s Day support and celebrate local, women-owned businesses

By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is made up of many female entrepreneurs and influential figures who’ve made it their mission to inspire and celebrate others. Wednesday is International Women’s Day, and KBTX’s Karla Castillo and entrepreneur Kristy Petty are hosting International Women’s Day with Karla & Kristy at Vino Boheme at 6 p.m. It’s an event meant to celebrate and help build sisterhood in the community.

“I’m excited to host this with her tonight and hope it becomes an annual thing,” Petty said.

It’ll be a time to relax and hang out with other women in the community while enjoying female-owned wines and other drinks. You’ll also get to meet some of Petty’s friends like Missy Barron and Sara Dever.

“We have been friends for over 35 years,” Petty said. “We grew up together and now we are living our best lives with our small businesses in downtown Bryan and supporting each other.”

Petty is the owner of The Village and Vino Boheme, Barron is the owner of The Frame Gallery and Dever owns Savage Diva. All of these ladies credit women in their lives for giving them the courage and inspiration to start their own businesses. Petty was heavily influenced by her grandmother who was a contractor.

Barron’s mother had a bakery when she was growing up and loved seeing her take charge. The Frame Gallery owner said her mother’s influence has taught her the importance of balancing work and family.

“Definitely gave me the confidence to know that I can do this and that would be okay and be okay for my son,” Barron said.

She also strives to uplift other women through her business by showcasing female artists in her store.

For Dever, her mother also paved the way. The Savage Diva owner saw her mother in powerful leadership roles and carries her fairness and organization in her own business. Like Barron, she empowers other female entrepreneurs by carrying their products in her store.

“I think we have to support each other,” Dever said. “I think we have to have each other’s backs.”

Along with the International Women’s Day celebration, Vino Boheme will be doing a profit share with Phoebe’s Home and will be accepting donations from 6 p.m. until close.

