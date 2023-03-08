Housing market slows down in Bryan-College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rising mortgage rates and slowing home sales are affecting home sellers and buyers across the country.

The housing market thrived unexpectedly during the pandemic, with interest rates hitting as low as 3.65% in January of 2021, which left the purchasing power in the buyers’ hands. Fast forward to 2023, interest rates in Bryan-College Station are at nearly 7%. Experts say this is mostly due to the FED’s trying to stabilize inflation.

Adam Perdue, an economist at Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, said growth rates of prices and the number of transactions will likely be lower this year.

“Primarily due to the increase in interest rates as the job market continues to show gains,” said Perdue. “Interest rates are currently expected to level out soon and if inflation appears to be under control one could even hope that they might start falling by the very end of the year. Interest rates starting to come back down may stabilize prices and transaction or lead them to return to their normal rates of increase.”

Perdue said the larger real economy is still growing and only expected to slow back to long term trend rates of growth as we exit the “economic recovery” stage from the COVID recession. Perdue explained how the prices side of the housing market affects sales.

“Prices have been increasing rapidly the last three years. This year’s rate of price growth will certainly be lower than the last few years, is expected to be largely flat Jan 2023 to Jan 2024, slightly negative would not be too surprising,” said Perdue.

Cherry Ruffino, Real Estate Team Lead at Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors, said the average sales price is at $300,000. As far as the rental market, Ruffino said it remains in line with last year. But, she did tell KBTX she agrees that the housing market is in a “slow down period”.

“The past two or three years has been so out of sync with what we normally have this type of year,” said Ruffino. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Recently in the market, we saw a little bit of a pick up two weeks ago, then it slowed down again. People are getting used to the idea of the interest rates again. It’s the primary cause for the slow down. I saw when rates were 15 %, so when we’re looking at about 6.5% right now, people are struggling but they’re getting used to it.”

Ruffino said she is optimistic that 2023 will end better than it started, in regards to the housing market in Bryan-College Station.

