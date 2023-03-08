Julius Marble’s unsuspected homecoming to Texas A&M

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ever since Texas A&M’s center could remember, he’s had a basketball in his hands.

“Anywhere I would go. Walmart, Chuck E. Cheez, I would need a ball,” said Julius Marble.

He wanted to follow in his father’s, Julius Marble Senior, footsteps. The elder Marble played at Prairie View A&M back in 1998 where he helped lead the Panthers to their first NCAA tournament appearance.

“When I was little I used to see his Prairie View A&M gear, because he played there for two years, and I would always see it and I wanted to wear it and stuff like that,” said Marble.

With few Power Five offers coming out of high school, playing for a Hall of Fame coach at Michigan State seemed like a no-brainer.

“Tom Izzo, one of the greatest coaches ever,” said Marble. “His resume speaks for itself.”

In July 2020 when Michigan State players returned to campus for summer workouts, Marble called his parents to wish them a happy anniversary. A day later, he received a call from home.

“My dad passed away. Very sudden, work-related accident. It was really hard to explain but losing someone like that, he meant everything to me,” Marble said. “He was my best friend.”

Marble said because he was away, the loss weighed heavier on his mom and younger sister. But he knew he had to keep going for them, and for his dad.

“I didn’t really handle it well honestly,” said Marble. “I got a little bit depressed towards the middle and end of the season.”

It became clear to the Dallas native that he needed to come back home.

“I talked to my mom about it and she was like ‘if you are ready to come home you got to come home,’” said Marble.

It only took a few hours in the transfer portal before Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams reached out.

The Aggie staff was on a 15-day tour traveling to meet potential transfer prospects.

“We were in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Culver’s. Double cheeseburger, meat and cheese, small cheese curd, small fry, small onion ring, small concrete mixer Oreo and cookie dough, when he hit the portal,” Williams recalled. “I called ‘Ju’ and said ‘hey can you meet us at the FBO?’ No Culver’s finished and went straight to whatever the name of that town is near East Lansing where the airport is.”

I want to Thank God for putting me in this position I would also like to thank my Mother, Chanler, Bob, Chris, Rich, Coach Buzz and the entire Staff. It’s been a long three years but I’m ready to come home!

I’d like to announce that I’ll be committing to Texas A&M!

Gig ‘Em pic.twitter.com/AyhJsGXORq — Julius Marble II (@julius_marble) May 2, 2022

Marble said it was their initiative and his visit to Aggieland that solidified his decision.

Now, in year one as an Aggie, Marble and his teammates are making history and possibly leading A&M back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in half a decade.

“A 6-5 record coming into SEC play, and to see what we’ve done now is just remarkable,” said Marble. “It just shows how special the whole group is. We fought through that, been through a lot of battles.”

Marble has averaged 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game throughout the regular season.

“He’s won us games. He is so comfortable with his back to the basket,” said Williams “The combination of he and Henry [Coleman lll] has been so good. The accountability that ‘Andy’ [Andersson Garcia] and ‘Solo’ [Solomon Washington] have brought to Henry and ‘Ju’ have made that foursome arguably as good as a forward combination as I’ve been able to be around on a team.”

Up next, Texas A&M hits the road this week to Nashville, Tennessee for the SEC tournament. The Aggies will play the winner of Arkansas vs. Auburn on Friday in the quarterfinals.

