Lady Tigers stay perfect in 21-5A play with 1-0 win over Lake Creek

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Soccer Team (14-4-2, 13-0) extended their perfect district slate with a 1-0 win over Lake Creek Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

Jaselynn Coots scored the lone of the match in the 77th minute on a rebound off a corner kick by Grace Tomlinson to make it 1-0.

The Lady Tigers have posted 13 straight shutouts and outscored their league opponents 53-0 so far during district play. A&M Consolidated will look to complete a perfect league slate and unscored upon mark on Friday when they travel to Montgomery to take on the Lady Bears.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7. Earlier this year A&M Consolidated beat Montgomery 4-0 at Tiger Field.

