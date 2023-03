LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County 4-H member is coming back to the Brazos Valley from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with a lot more than she left with.

Caraline Dudley was named Junior Commercial Steer Feeding and Management Grand Champion. Her awards include a banner, buckle, trophy, and a brand-new truck.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.