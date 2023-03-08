Opioid-related deaths on the rise in children, study says

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age...
According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children in the U.S. who have died from opioid overdoses is on the rise.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.

Researchers say some of these deaths came from the use of over-the-counter medications, but the majority of these fatal poisonings were from opioids.

The study does not say how these children were able to get their hands on the drugs but does note that more than 40% of them were accidental overdoses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Buckaloo
Former Leon County teacher, youth pastor indicted on child sex crimes
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
'The Killer' bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
Madisonville Silver Alert discontinued after woman found in Montgomery County
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27
Houston men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox in College Station

Latest News

Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
FILE - The pressures on FBI Director Christopher Wray and the FBI have grown since a search of...
FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations
Two survivors of a deadly kidnapping in Mexico are being treated in a hospital.
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US