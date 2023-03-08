Optimum donates $10,000 to Bryan elementary school

Optimum representative, Curt Allison, presenting check to Kemp Carver Elementary School Principal.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp Carver Elementary School received a check for $10,000.

The jumbo check was presented to the elementary school by Optimum and it’s nonprofit partner DonorsChoose to help provide resources and give back to the local community.

Alison Boggan, the Principal for Kemp Carver Elementary School, says that the funds will go towards an outdoor classroom which teachers hope will get students excited about learning.

“They’re going to be the ones that bring the technology that transform our industry. Anything we can do to encourage them, we want to do it and be a part of it” said Curt Allison, the Marketing Engagement Manager for Optimum.

The representatives from Optimum, Kemp Carver Elementary School, and Bryan City Councilman Ray Arrington all attended the ceremony

