Report: All fraud charges against former Blue Bell CEO dismissed

By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The United States government agreed on Wednesday to dismiss all fraud charges against former Blue Bell CEO Paul Kruse, with parties agreeing to a misdemeanor fine instead, KPRC-TV reported.

“The settlement confirms what Mr. Kruse has been saying from the very beginning, no one at Blue Bell ever intended to defraud its customers, and we are happy that the government has reached the same conclusion,” said Chris Flood, Kruse’s attorney to KPRC-TV. “This is the right result; it became clear during the trial last year that the government overcharged the case.”

Kruse has agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor for being the CEO of the company when a tainted product was manufactured and has also agreed to pay a $100,000 fine, the report states.

Blue Bell was forced to temporarily close all of its plants in April 2015 after several illnesses and three deaths were linked to cases of listeria after the victims consumed the ice cream.

