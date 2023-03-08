Roadwork in Brenham on S. Chappell Hill Street beginning Wednesday

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Brenham announced road improvements for S. Chappell Hill Street will begin on Wednesday, March 8.

The construction will be between Market Street (Business 290) and the 290 Feeder Road.

In October, the City council awarded a contract to Larry Young Paving to complete the project.

Phase One

Beginning Wednesday, the contractor will close the section of S. Chappell Hill Street from Market Street to Stringer Street. This section will be closed during the duration of the project. Traffic will be detoured onto Becker Drive.

Phase Two

The contractor will work on one side of the road at a time.

According to the city, the contractor will work with residents and businesses regarding access to their properties. Delays should be expected at times when concrete is being poured.

