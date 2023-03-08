Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado Safety

By Drew Davis
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday marks the middle of “Severe Weather Awareness Week” and is focused on tornado safety. We talked to Davila Middle School in Bryan to discuss the best ways to shelter during a tornado warning.

Michael Gibson, an Associate Principal at Davila Middle School, made sure to highlight the importance of moving students into the safest place in any building:

  • an interior room
  • on the lowest floor
  • with no windows.

He added that the school “may have three or four classrooms in one large science classroom on the interior just to keep people away from windows.” Davila Middle School practices a tornado/severe weather drill at least once a year. Gibson stated that the drill is usually “done during the springtime because that is when all the major weather happens.”

You can follow the same steps as Davila Middle School to protect yourself at home. During a tornado warning, take shelter. Do not go outdoors to take photos or videos of the storm. Tornadoes can become “rain-wrapped” and hard to spot. You may not be able to see the flying debris or tornado approaching your home.

If possible, shelter in a building that is well-constructed. Mobile homes and large open rooms are unstable and most susceptible to tornado damage. The best options are an interior room in a well-constructed home, a basement, or a storm shelter.

