Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado Safety

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday marks the middle of “Severe Weather Awareness Week” and is focused on tornado safety. We talked to Davila Middle School in Bryan to discuss the best ways to shelter during a tornado warning.

Michael Gibson, an Associate Principal at Davila Middle School, made sure to highlight the importance of moving students into the safest place in any building:

an interior room

on the lowest floor

with no windows.

He added that the school “may have three or four classrooms in one large science classroom on the interior just to keep people away from windows.” Davila Middle School practices a tornado/severe weather drill at least once a year. Gibson stated that the drill is usually “done during the springtime because that is when all the major weather happens.”

You can follow the same steps as Davila Middle School to protect yourself at home. During a tornado warning, take shelter. Do not go outdoors to take photos or videos of the storm. Tornadoes can become “rain-wrapped” and hard to spot. You may not be able to see the flying debris or tornado approaching your home.

During a tornado warning, taking shelter should be your first priority. Do not go outside to try to view/photograph the storm. Tornadoes are often obscured by heavy rain and debris. While it may not be visible, the threat is still there! #txwx #houwx #bcswx #glswx pic.twitter.com/OOtyxDY69R — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 8, 2023

If possible, shelter in a building that is well-constructed. Mobile homes and large open rooms are unstable and most susceptible to tornado damage. The best options are an interior room in a well-constructed home, a basement, or a storm shelter.

You know to take shelter immediately if your area receives a Tornado Warning. But what makes a good shelter? Take the time now to figure out your options and make sure you’re Weather-Ready. https://t.co/Es94OpWvwm#txwx #houwx #bcswx #glswx pic.twitter.com/hAGADwVHdS — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 8, 2023

