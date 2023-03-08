Still Creek to hold professional rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for an action packed weekend of professional rodeo?

The Still Creek Stampede is coming to the Brazos County Expo March 17 and 18. The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. each night with the gates opening at 6 p.m.

The Still Creek Rodeo Committee and Andrews Rodeo Company are gearing up for the rodeo that will feature both PRCA and WPRA World Champions and the ever popular sport of Mutton Bustin.

There will also be several other fan favorite rodeo events like bull riding, team roping and barrel racing.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Still Creek Ranch and their mission to provide a safe and loving home to children in need.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at Still Creek. You can also purchase tickets at Cavender’s College Station, Producers and Catalena Hatters.

