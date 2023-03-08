TAMU Rodeo Club to host intercollegiate rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The countdown is on for this weekend’s Texas Aggie Rodeo.

The Texas A&M Rodeo Team will host colleges from the southern region at its annual intercollegiate rodeo March 10-11 at the Brazos County Expo.

The rodeo kicks off at noon on Friday with a slack competition with rodeo events starting at 7 p.m. The competition begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

There will also be a Steer Branding competition during the rodeo strictly for organizations at Texas A&M, in an effort to get more of the TAMU students involved.

Advance tickets are available at Cavender’s for $8. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults or $7 for students. Kids 3 and under get in free.

