Texas A&M Volleyball adds Margot Manning to signing class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison announced the addition of Margot Manning, a setter from Houston, Texas, to the 2023 signing class.

Joining the Aggies this fall, Manning adds depth at the setter position alongside a wealth of high-caliber playing experience with her high school, St John’s School, and club volleyball team, Houston Skyline. She was a four-year starter for Saint John’s, while being selected as team captain both her junior and senior seasons. She eclipsed the 400-assist mark as both a freshman and junior. Putting her versatility on full display in that junior season, she added 150 kills and 65 service aces. Manning suffered an injury in her senior season, ruling her out for the year, but her previous seasons made a serious impression and solidified her as one of the highest ranked recruits in the nation.

While representing Skyline, Manning was an important member of the team throughout her eight seasons with the program. Her production landed her as a top-150 recruit through Prep Volleyball, while also being named an AVCA Phenom in 2019-2021.

“My goal is to surround this program with as many elite athletes, all-around volleyball players and quality human beings as possible, and Margot is all of these things,” Morrison said. “I could not be more excited to welcome her and the Manning family to Aggieland. I’m excited for the future for Margot and this team.”

