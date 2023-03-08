Update: Pluckers Wing Bar will be built on University Drive in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Austin-based Pluckers Wing Bar announced on social media Tuesday that it will be opening its first location in the Brazos Valley sometime next year in College Station.

On Wednesday, Barry Moore from Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage shared the new restaurant will go behind Grub Burger Bar in the University Town center at University Drive and Tarrow Street. A grand opening is anticipated sometime in 2024.

The following is a news release shared with KBTX:

Pluckers Wing Bar, the Texas-based wing chain, is adding their very first location in College Station, Texas located in University Town Center (SE corner of University Dr & Tarrow St.) with the grand opening anticipated for some time in 2024. “We’ve been anxious to get a Pluckers location in College Station as it has been highly requested and anticipated,” said Kristin McMinn, Director of Marketing of Pluckers. “With more than 70 TVs, this will be the perfect spot to watch the game and enjoy some wings.” The community-minded sports bar is known for its highly-craveable appetizers, Texas State Fair-inspired desserts, and famous, juicy chicken wings with an endless list of sauces and rubs to toss them in. To learn more about Pluckers Wing Bar and to get updates on the grand opening date, visit https://www.pluckers.com/. About Pluckers Wing Bar Pluckers Wing Bar is an Austin-founded sports bar chain with over 30 locations across Texas and Baton Rouge. Known for its laid-back atmosphere where guests can enjoy sports games and connect with friends and family, Pluckers offers a wide variety of food items, including their famous wings, highly-craved appetizers, Texas State Fair-inspired desserts, and more. The sports bar was named “Top Ten Wing Restaurants” in USA Today, ESPN’s “Top 5 Sports Bar in North America,” named one of “Austin’s Best Places to Work” for three years by Austin Business Journal. For more information, visit https://www.pluckers.com/.

Our owner Sean is up to something... 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wL1Bz8lhE0 — Pluckers Wing Bar (@Pluckers) March 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.