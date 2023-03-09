Aggie Men’s Tennis heads to Athens for Battle with the Bulldogs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 39 Texas A&M men’s tennis team heads on the road to battle the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs Thursday, March 9, at the Magill Tennis Complex, with first serve set for 11 a.m. CT.

Last time out, the Aggies (6-6, 1-1 SEC) played their final of three consecutive home doubleheaders, securing a pair of sweeps versus then-No. 57 South Florida (7-0) and UT Arlington (4-0). A&M collected a total of four team wins in a six-day span, and hopes to carry that momentum to Athens for a matchup with a tough Georgia (8-5, 2-0 SEC) team.

“I know our guys are excited to play tomorrow,” said head coach Steve Denton. “Georgia is on a roll lately and we will need come out ready and firing from first serve, I’m excited to see us compete as a team to try secure the win tomorrow.”

The Maroon & White have had the better of the Bulldogs in recent seasons, winning five of the last six matches, including a narrow victory last season, 4-3. A&M looks to extend its winning streak to three straight on Thursday with a ranked matchup in Athens.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released a new set of team, singles and doubles rankings, March 7, which included a plethora of Aggies. Noah Schachter soared up in the rankings jumping 32 spots to now hold the No. 31 singles spot in the country. Raphael Perot also stayed within the top-75 as he boasts a national rank of No. 66. Pierce Rollins jumped five spots to hold the No. 100 position, while Trey Hilderbrand rounds out the singles rankings holding the No. 109 spot. Schachter/Hilderbrand also enter the doubles rankings at No. 78, as the pair boasts the most dual match wins on the team this season.

Fans can follow the action through live stream or live stats on Georgia’s website, or watch through whip-around coverage on SEC Network+ which covers all men’s SEC matchups on the day.

TEAM NOTES

Court 1 leads the Aggies in singles with a .800 winning percentage.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with four ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

Raphael Perot holds the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with seven.

Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with seven doubles wins in the dual match season.

